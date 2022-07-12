The city encourages football fans to show up early to the stadium because of a road project nearby

The Jaguars first preseason football game of the year is just a month out and the city says they are expecting a big crowd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A road project on Gator Bowl Boulevard has been an inconvenience for some, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are hoping in the next 30 days by the time the football season begins, it’ll be about 90 percent complete," said City Councilman Reggie Gaffney.

For background, Gaffney said five years ago the city voted on this project to make the roads more accessible for drivers when entering the city.

“We talked about doing that because it's going to grab more individuals downtown on Bay Street and they can get a chance to see the amenities we have now and will have in the future," said Gaffney.

Gaffney said he is proud of the progress made so far but is hoping that bad weather stays off the radar, so construction won’t slow down.

“Saying all that, we don’t anticipate traffic problems during this upcoming football season," said Gaffney.

The Jaguars spokesperson sent First Coast News a statement that says:

“As downtown Jacksonville’s revitalization continues to come to fruition, the Jaguars and our stadium partners are working collaboratively to prepare for potential impacts of roadwork being conducted around the Sports Complex.

As with all Jaguars events, we strongly encourage fans to plan for early arrival. Parking lots on game day open four hours prior to kickoff, while access to the Fan Entertainment Zone opens three hours early.

Season ticket members and fans are advised to download the Official Jaguars App or follow @Jaguars on social media for key fan reminders throughout the season.”

“You got to get here early. There’s construction everywhere but keep in mind that everything you see is for the future so you just got to be patient," said Gaffney.