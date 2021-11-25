700 people fed at 'Thanksgiving in the Streets' event in Moncrief

Overflow Health Alliance fed Moncrief families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Overflow Health Alliance came together Wednesday to feed 700 people ahead of Thanksgiving.

Overview Health Alliance sits at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Moncrief Road in Jacksonville, assisting underserved families.

The organizers of 'Thanksgiving in the Streets' said they wanted to help the Northwest Jacksonville area get into the holiday spirit.

"For so long, the community has been underserved and underprivileged," said Harden-Givens.

Harden-Givens said, "there are a lot of people in this community who cannot afford to be able to decorate their house and homes for Christmas time during the holidays."

First Coast News spoke with people who attended the event and received a free meal.

"Man it did my spirits great. The food was lovely, the greens the black-eyed peas, everything... the meat was falling off the bones," said Gerald Humphrey.

As meals were prepared, Christmas trees were also decorated outdoors.

Organizers say they did this to bring out the true essence of Moncrief.