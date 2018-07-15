A local business was shocked to discover their $900 company tent was stolen Saturday after they participated in Freedom Fest on Jacksonville Beach.

Once the festivities were over, employees of 904 Happy Hour left their equipment at the Seawalk Pavilion to grab lunch. When they returned, they discovered one of their company tents had been stolen.

"It's like someone grabbed it and took off with it," said Charles Wagner, the company's director of marketing. Wagner said the theft most likely took place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The company took to Instagram to offer a $100 reward to whoever finds it.

"If people see it, there is no other tent like it," Wagner said.

904 Happy Hour was one of several local businesses to help with beach clean up and fundraising for veterans during the annual festival.

If you have any information on the stolen tent, call 904 Happy Hour at 904-310-0057.

