A Jacksonville man and his pregnant fiancée say they are essentially homeless and depending on others for help.

This comes after a fire gutted their building at the Calloway Cove apartments. They claim the apartment's management company is sending mixed signals about what assistance they can get.

Michael Smith was cooking a family meal in the vanity of a hotel room on Friday evening.

They stayed briefly at the Travelodge hotel after they were displaced because of an apartment fire.

"Everything completely smoked out, I can't let me kids get on any of that stuff," Smith said.

No possessions and having to rely on others for help is frustrating for Smith.

He says they did get some help from the American Red cross but still paid out of pocket for a hotel room.

"Everyone got the same money, we got it two days late, so why does that exempt us from having to pay for [the hotel room]?" he asked.

They also claim that items donated at the Calloway Cove specifically for their family were given away to others.

The Smith family says they do not have transportation and cannot pick up the items.

The Millennia Companies group says they are communicating with residents as often as they can. They also say that all but four groups have their short-term living arrangements mapped out.

Smith says he and his family will be heading to Eureka Gardens for at least 30 days.

But with no belongings and an expecting child, the Smiths want clear communication to ease the burden on their family.