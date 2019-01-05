JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tenants at the Jacksonville Landing were told by the City on Wednesday that they have 30 days to vacate the building.

In a letter provided to First Coast News from a business owner at the Landing, the City of Jacksonville says the owner's lease agreement has been terminated.

The letter comes the same day the City of Jacksonville assumed full ownership of The Jacksonville Landing from Sleiman Enterprises.

The Jacksonville City Council voted 15-1 to take over and demolish the Jacksonville Landing back in March. Now that the change of ownership is official, demolition could happen before the end of the year.

