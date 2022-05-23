Timeline: It's been 10 days since VyStar Credit Union's mobile banking crashed

VyStar's mobile banking was originally supposed to be out from last May 13 to 15. It's now been 10 days.

VyStar Credit Union customers have been experiencing outages for 10 days as of Monday.

The credit union's website and mobile app have been down since May 13, with the website working intermittently for the first four days before it stopped working entirely.

At this time, VyStar customers can access their funds at ATMs, n-person, or over the phone at 904-777-6000 or 800-445-6289.

Customers can also connect with VyStar representatives on Facebook or at vystarcu.org/contact-us.

Though viewers have reported ATM malfunctions to First Coast News, VyStar has said that all ATMs are currently operational. You can find an ATM near you by clicking here.

Here is a timeline of the outage so far:

Friday, May 13:

The trouble started on May 13, when VyStar sent out a notice to customers informing them of a planned outage as the credit union converted to a new "online and mobile experience."

The notice said the outage would begin at 10 p.m. and would end two days later on Sunday, May 15.

Sunday, May 15:

VyStar posted on Facebook at 8:36 p.m. on Sunday that the new app was available but was not working.

Monday, May 16:

As of early Monday morning, when VyStar had promised services would resume, the app still did not work.

Users reported that they were able to log into the website for a few hours early Monday. VyStar reported at 8 a.m. that there were still "issues" with online and mobile banking and teams were looking into the problems.

At 7:42 p.m. Monday, VyStar posted to let users know they could log into their website and use mobile banking, but the app did not work.

Tuesday, May 17:

The website was still working, although with speed issues, as of Tuesday morning. However, by 11:26 a.m., VyStar notified users that the website was down, writing "our teams are working as fast as we can to resolve the issues."

Wednesday, May 18:

VyStar's mobile banking was still out as of Wednesday afternoon.

At this time, the credit union notified users that customers would have non-sufficient funds fees, overdraft fees, courtesy pay fees, and consumer and commercial loan fees waived as the issues persisted.

VyStar sent out a statement Wednesday to assure members that the issues with mobile banking are not due to a cybersecurity risk.

The statement read:

The VyStar Credit Union team continues to work around the clock to address issues with the conversion to our new Online & Mobile Banking platform. We have taken the platform offline to address these issues. Members are able to conduct business in our branches, by calling the Contact Center, utilizing Magic*Touch, and all cards, ATMs, checking accounts, direct deposits, and other core functions continue to operate and are fully functional.

We want to assure our members that all funds and personal data remain safe, secure and accurate in our core system. This outage is not due to a ransomware or cyber attack.

We will provide updates to our members and at vystarcu.org as and when they are available.

Friday, May 20:

First Coast News spoke with Joel Swanson, VyStar's chief member experience officer.

"This is definitely not a cyberattack or ransomware. We have an internal information department that was able to confirm that and we brought in third party leading experts during this time just to provide additional resource and can confirm there is no cyberattack or hacking going on," Swanson said.

Swanson also told First Coast News its CEO, Brian Wolfburg, was on a pre-planned family trip before the issues began and was now on his way back to Jacksonville.

“As soon as these issues occurred, he began engaging immediately and has been fully engaged throughout this entire process.”

Saturday, May 21:

As outages officially went on a week longer than originally promised, VyStar added an FAQ page to its website. The page did not offer much new information, reiterating that fees would be waived and refunded and that direct deposits should not be impacted.

Sunday, May 22:



VyStar opened select locations for special hours on Sunday as mobile banking outages continued.

Monday, May 23: