New general manager named for First Coast News

Tim Thomas will be returning to First Coast News, where he previously served as news operations director for nearly 10 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new general manager and president of First Coast News was announced Wednesday. Tim Thomas will be coming to Jacksonville to head up the station from West Texas, where he has been the president and general manager of NewsWest 9 and FOX West Texas.

Thomas has also been station operations manager at 11Alive in Atlanta, leading local on-air and digital programming.

And he's also a First Coat News alum, having served as news operations director from May 2002 to Jan. 2012.

Thomas has an associate degree in mass communication from the University of Central Florida and a bachelor’s degree in business management. He has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence and graduated from the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Business Leadership Program graduate.