A team of muralists, community leaders and teenagers are painting the Eastside Brotherhood Bureau building on A. Phillip Randolph Blvd in downtown Jacksonville.

Children from the community are dropping their bikes and picking up spray paint cans to help.

"At first I thought it was graffiti," said Joah Black, a 13-year-old who lives nearby. He said he heard the bullets on Saturday night that killed a young man.

"Things like this that inspire hope, are important to keep these communities moving forward," said Nicole Holderbaum, an artist who goes by "Nico." She started the Kids Mural Project in 2015. She goes to Title 1 schools in low-income communities and works with kids to paint a mural at their school.

Her recent project has been the mural on the Eastside Brotherhood Bureau building. She's working with community leaders and getting kids involved. The mural is dedicated to the work done by civil rights activist Rodney Hurst in the 50s and 60s, when he and other NAACP Youth went to a Jacksonville restaurant for a protest sit-in.

"Everyone who sees this mural will see something different in the mural," said Hurst. "They'll see the cover of my book. They'll see a young man who was beaten downtown."

It is in response to the violence and trouble in urban communities.

"It happened in front of my house. At first, I thought it was fireworks but then I saw people running and stuff," said Black.

Young boys like Black witnessed the violence over the weekend first hand, but when he saw people painting the mural, he felt empowered. "I wanted to help because it looked really really cool, and I wanted to be part of it," he said.

The mural will be complete in the next few weeks. They plan to have an unveiling on August 25, and a block party along with it.

