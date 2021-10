Jamari is 5'3'' and 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a 15-year-old boy with autism is missing.

Jamari Hart was last seen at around 3 p.m. Tuesday on a blue Beach Cruiser bicycle in the area of the 5800 block of San Juan Avenue.

Jamari is 5'3'' and 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts.