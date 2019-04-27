JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A teenager with autism drowned at his Mandarin home Friday afternoon, The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

Rescue units responded to a home in the 11000 block of Chariot Lane around 6:20 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected. JSO and DCF are conducting the investigation.

This is the second drowning of a child this week.

