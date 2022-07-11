One teenager dead, another injured in Putnam County car accident

The 17-year-old victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — One teenager is seriously injured and another is dead after a car accident in Putnam County.

The driver, a 19-year-old male, lost control of the Toyota 4Runner the teens were traveling in, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway to the left into the median, then overturned and rolled several times before coming to a rest.

There were three occupants inside the vehicle and all were ejected.

The 19-year-old driver died and a 17-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured.