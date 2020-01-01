ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A teen who survived a deadly crash that killed an Oakleaf High School student in September is learning to walk after having his leg amputated.

Stephanie Elder posted to Facebook a video of her son, Taj Richey, learning to walk with his new prosthetic leg Tuesday afternoon.

"Update on my son. He received his prosthetic leg last week," Elder said via Facebook. "We are now going to physical therapy so he can learn how to walk with it. Thank you, Jesus, you are awesome and able. So excited."

Richey, an Oakleaf High School student, lost his left leg Sept. 16 after the car he was traveling in crashed into a tree on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway and Merchants Way, just a couple miles from the school.

Richey was in the car with two other Oakleaf High School students. One student, 16-year-old Keondre Moss, died in the crash.

