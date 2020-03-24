JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenage boy was shot Monday evening in Hyde Park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the teen was walking along the 6800 block of Miss Muffet Lane with two other friends when a dark-colored sedan pulled up near the trio.

Words were shouted from one of the passengers in the car, and a suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the teens, police said.

The teens ran and the boy who was shot was rushed to the Park West ER on 103rd Street by a good Samaritan.

JSO does not have a vehicle or suspect description.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.