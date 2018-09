Chandler Padgett, 15, is missing out of the Middleburg area.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook asking for the public's help in finding Padgett. he is described as being 5'2", weighing around 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in the Middleburg area.

If you have seen him please call the Clay County Sheriff's Office 904-264-6512.

