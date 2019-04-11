A teenage boy has been cited for reckless driving after allegedly hitting a car head-on with a golf cart on Sunday in Nocatee.

According to the crash report, the driver of the golf cart is a 17-year-old boy and who was operating the cart in a "careless or negligent manner" at the time of the crash.

A 16-year-old female passenger was ejected from the cart and hit her head. She was life-flighted to memorial hospital where it was later learned she had minor, non-life threatening injuries

The crash happened sometime before 5 p.m. at Crosswater Parkway and Capital Green Drive, the sheriff's office said.

The report says the golf cart and was traveling eastbound on a business driveway when a Dodge Journey approached the stop sign at Capitol Green Dr.

The report states that the golf cart suddenly swerved into the southbound lane and struck the Dodge Journey head-on.

He teenage driver was given a careless driving citation.