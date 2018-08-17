A teen is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery of a minor under 18, after he was accused of raping a woman Wednesday at an undisclosed St. Johns County pool.

The victim said in the arrest report her encounter with Tyler Tillman, 18, started off with a consensual kiss but took a dark turn once Tillman became aggressive -- choking her, pulling her hair and forcing the victim to perform oral sex.

"I remember also him flipping me over with my face against the ground and raping me," she said in the report provided by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The victim contacted Tillman via social media, the report says, and asked him to meet her at the pool with alcohol.

After drinking vodka, the two went for a swim at around 4 a.m and started kissing. Video of the incident shows Tillman striking the victim in the head repeatedly while she performs oral sex on the suspect. Tillman eventually threw the victim onto the pool deck and began having "violent sexual intercourse" while squatting behind the victim as she was face down on the deck. Afterward, the victim could be seen stumbling to a patio area, repeatedly falling, as Tillman watches and gets dressed.

A 911 recording related to the incident includes a witness reporting "There is a guy beating the s--t out of a girl," and that the victim was in the pool crying. Another witness recalled hearing a female yelling in pain. That witness said the victim was afraid to identify the suspect out of fear that he'd murder her family.

The victim was taken to Flagler Hospital where a sexual assault examination was conducted and tested positive. She was also reported to have bruises on her face, neck, shoulder, knees, knuckles, ankles, buttocks and hips.

Tillman was arrested the following day after two witnesses identified him from a photo lineup. He has been charged with sexual battery with a minor under 18, simple battery, possession of alcohol by a person under 21 and serving alcohol to a person under 21. His bond is set at $15,000.

