A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old man shot at a Palm Coast laundromat, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick Staly said Marion Lee Gavins Jr. turned himself in at around 3 p.m. at the urging of his mother, who was present during his arrest.

The arrest was made just 36 hours after the victim, Curtis Israel Gray, 18, was shot at the Palm Coast Coin Laundry at 4845 Belle Terre Parkway following an altercation, Staly said.

Gray was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

After interviewing witnesses, Staly said a person of interest, Gavins Jr., was identified just 12 hours after the shooting.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car leaving the suspect's home that Saturday afternoon, but Gavins Jr. was not inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was conducted at the suspect's home. The car the suspect was in at the time of the shooting was located in the garage of the home, but the suspect was not at the home, deputies said.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Flagler County deputies met with Gavins Jr.'s mother who agreed to meet at the Sheriff's Office. An hour later, the suspect turned himself in and was arrested, according to deputies.

Staly said Gavins Jr. has a criminal record that goes as far back as 2014. In October 2014, the suspect was arrested for reportedly selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.

In 2015 he was arrested for violation of probation and possession of a weapon (an 8-inch kitchen knife) on school campus, deputies said.

in 2016, Gavins Jr. was arrested for domestic violence.

Staly said Gray was an aspiring athlete and the relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown.

Deputies are still working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Gavins Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder.

