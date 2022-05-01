Police: Teen has been arrested for alleged involvement in deadly San Jose shooting

A 17-year-old was identified as a suspect during JSO's investigation into the deadly shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a January 5 murder, according to officials.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the San Jose area. When officers arrived to a gas station in the 6000 block of Powers Avenue, they found an adult man who had been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment but was pronounced dead once he arrived.

Officials said during the same time frame, a second man who was present during the shooting had taken himself to the hospital. He received treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities believed a group of people opened fire on a second group standing outside the convenience store at a gas station, at the time of the incident.

A 17-year-old suspect was identified during JSO's investigation into the deadly shooting. On Wednesday, he was arrested for murder after his alleged involvement in the shooting.

The teen is not eligible for bond at this time, according to JSO's inmate data base. His pre-trial court date is set for Friday.