Teen arrested for harassing special needs victim who was reportedly attacked, robbed in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after deputies say she tried to harass the victim of a Flager County attack in an attempt to get her to recant her statements.

On Feb. 17, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a disturbance with weapons in the area of Willard Place in Palm Coast.

The 19-year-old victim told deputies that a teenage boy and two teen girls, that she only knew by their nicknames, had terrorized and beaten her.

The victim, who is on the autism spectrum, advised that the group accused her of damaging their vehicle and began threatening her. The victim advised that she then requested to be driven home, but they refused.

The vehicle then stopped on Willard Place where two suspects reportedly produced a pocket knife and a stun gun. The victim says she attempted to call 911 but the three suspects wrestled the phone away and prevented her from being able to call for help.

Deputies say the three suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s cell phone and other valuable personal belongings.

The three teens were arrested on March 4, following an investigation into the robbery and battery of the victim.

A few days later on March 10, the victim contacted the State Attorney’s Office in an effort to recant her story, deputies said.

The victim told detectives that the suspects’ friends and relatives were harassing her in an attempt to persuade her to drop the charges.

The main person contacting the victim was identified as a 15-year-old girl, according to detectives.

The victim accused the 15-year-old of continually berating her over Facebook Messenger for five days and blamed her for ruining the teens' lives.

The victim told detectives that she was comfortable and felt safe about the investigation until she started being harassed.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the 15-year-old girl who admitted to being aware of the victim’s disability and claimed to have been contacting the victim "to learn the truth."

She tried to justify her behavior, however, when confronted with the evidence in the case she stated that she no longer wished to speak with detectives.

Based on the evidence, the 15-year-old was charged with a first-degree felony for harassing a victim.

The two 17-year-old female suspects were charged with robbery with a weapon, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim preventing communication to law enforcement, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

One of the ladies was additionally charged with possession of fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine, along with obstruction, at the time of her arrest.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with robbery with a weapon and tampering with a victim preventing communication to law enforcement.

All four suspects were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.

“For five days, this girl continually blamed and harassed the victim to the point that she suffered such emotional trauma that she broke down and stopped cooperating with the State Attorney’s Office in an attempt to get the harassment to stop,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.