Mr. Bozeman said he wanted to be a teacher since he was young. He comes from a family of teachers.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Mr. Ryan Bozeman is Teacher of the Week and he leads the fifth grade students of St. Johns Virtual School. Mr. Bozeman is a fifth grade teacher.

First Coast News Anchor, Heather Crawford, enrolled her children in SJVS. Crawford's son was in Mr. Bozeman's class last year and this year, her daughter was in his class.

"I know that when my kids are grown up they will always remember Mr. Bozeman and say that was the teacher who encouraged me and that was the teacher motivated me and that was the teacher who got me excited about school," said Crawford.

"If you keep your students and your kids first it’s really hard to go wrong," said Mr. Bozeman.

The principal of St. John's Virtual School, Mr. Ryan Erskine said he believes Mr. Bozeman is one of the top teachers he's worked with.