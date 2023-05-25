Mrs. Tytianna Harrell, who is an instructor at New Berlin Elementary, shares her journey to education after losing two children. She's our teacher of the week.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — As the school year comes to an end in Duval County, teachers are still being celebrated for the awesome work they’re doing!

In this week’s Teacher of the Week segment, Mrs. Tytianna Harrell, who is a vibrant instructor at New Berlin Elementary shares her journey.

“In 2004, I lost two children and I had written it off and said I’m not going to have any kids and I said if I can’t have one, I’ll teach a thousand of them,” said Harrell.

Ms. Harrell has been in education over 10 years and she teaches her students fun, interactive lessons. She says her school fosters a great environment to grow.

“I love the students and I love everything about New Berlin, and our slogan is nothing but excellence and it shows in every teacher and in every classroom every day,” said Mrs. Harrell.

Whether it’s in or outside of the classroom, Mrs. Harrell says wherever there’s love, there’s happiness.

“Love… that’s basically all I can say, if I had to say one thing and give you one word, it would be the word love,” said Mrs. Harrell.