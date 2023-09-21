Pendry teaches all grade levels at John E. Ford. She loves music and decided to teach it when she was in high school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s time to celebrate this week’s Teacher of the Week and this special teacher comes from John E. Ford K-8 School.

She’s been on staff for 20 years.

“These are the little humans who are going to be a part of the world later,” said Staci Pendry.

“I had a high school chorale director, Mr. Hunt, and he inspired me by taking me under his wing and showing me the joy of music,” said Pendry.

“To me… music involves the whole self so doing it one way or another way is not successful so when you involve children in being a part of it,” she said.

Staci Pendry’s advice to other teachers is to remember your “why.”

“We don’t do it for the money and we don’t do it for the fame, but we do it because we get to inspire these little tiny humans who are going to take over the world someday,” she said.