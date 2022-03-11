Ms. Bobbitt is not only engaged in the classroom, but she’s also keeping up with her students on the playground!

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s time to recognize our Teacher of the Week, Ms. Jill Bobbitt, a Pre-K teacher at the Bolles School!

Pre-schoolers in Ms. Bobbitt’s class are giving her flowers.

She’s not only engaged in the classroom, but she’s also keeping up with her students on the playground.

Ms. Bobbitt has served in excellence at the Bolles School for decades.

she says she was honored to learn of her nomination.

“The fact that someone would take the time to nominate me, it just meant the world to me and we teach so many wonderful students… caring and kind and I was just so honored and humbled that you took the time to do that,” said Bobbitt.

Her students say they learn a lot.

They also take away life skills like the importance of kindness.