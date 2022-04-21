Teacher of the Week: Ms. Tekenna King

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ms. Tekenna King was nominated as Teacher of the Week.
She’s a first year teacher at Kreative Success Academy on Dunn Avenue in North Jacksonville. Her second grade students love her.
“She helps us and always makes sure we have our answers right,” said Aubrey, her student.
Ms. King taught a lesson about compound words while First Coast News was in the building. The students loved it.
Ms. King said that’s the reason she became a teacher.
“I wants students to know… you can reach your full potential by coming to school, learning and having a good time. I like to have fun with students… I love kids… so I thought about being a teacher and I see the kids love it,” said Ms. King.