Taylor Brown is a 5th grade Math and Science teacher at Fort Caroline Elementary. She says her grandmother, who was an educator, inspired her to teach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, we’re honoring Ms. Taylor Brown from Fort Caroline Elementary as our Teacher of the Week.

Brown has been an educator the last three years.

She says she is thankful people recognize her contributions to her students.

“My motivation definitely comes from the support outside of the classroom because teaching is not an easy job. Just being able to see that not only do my students see the difference in making every day but others are able to see,” said Brown.

Brown says her grandmother made a huge impact on her career choice.

“She retired from teaching and she is my true inspiration… she’s amazing and she was an amazing teacher and I truly aspire to be like her,” said Brown.

Brown says the best part of teaching is seeing the students excel.

“I just to see a kid go from I really don’t get this and becoming frustrated to I got this… I got this and I can do it and I can help someone else now, that is very motivational for me,” said Brown.