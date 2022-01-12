Tanya Reyes is an Exceptional Student Education teacher at Biscayne Elementary and a SGT in the Florida National Guard.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Each week, we honor a different teacher for their hard work inside and outside the classroom. This week’s honoree is showing us what it means to be exceptional.

Congratulations to Ms. Tanya Reyes from Biscayne Elementary.

Not only is she making sure her students have what they need, but she was once active duty military, serving in the Army National Guard.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve because I was Active Duty at one time, and it’s all about community,” said Reyes.

Reyes is doing all of this straight from her heart.

When we called to tell her she was Teacher of the Week, she couldn’t believe it.

“This can’t be real, this can not be legit… someone is playing a trick on me,” said Reyes.

Reyes teaches Exceptional Student Education, a program for students with disabilities.

She says she’s thankful for her work and those who support along the way.

“Thank you to everyone who is an educator and has any part in it and thank you to the current school, my principal, Mrs. McBride, my vice principal, everyone stay encouraged and keep pressing,” said Ms. Reyes.