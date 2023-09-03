It’s Thursday and time to celebrate a special teacher for our Teacher of the Week segment! This week, we honor Ms. Virginia Anderson from Ribault High School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, we honor Virginia Anderson from Ribault High School as Teacher of the Week.

Anderson teaches math, but she’s more than a Math teacher.

“It’s been really over like 30 years. I started teaching way before I had children,” Anderson said.

Sitting and watching her work, the question that comes to mind is, how did she get this good?

“My teachers in school, often would say you’re going to be a great teacher and I was like not me because what y’all go through, not me, oh my gosh,” she said.

Anderson knows it’s about the children and she says she learns from mentors like her principal Gregory D. Bostic.

“It’s all about building a relationship and with teaching, it’s a ministry for me,” said Anderson.

Not only is she delighted to be teaching, she’s also glad someone thought enough to nominate her as Teacher of the Week.

“It’s a blessing and honor to be a teacher and it’s a blessing and honor to be nominated,” said Ms. Anderson.