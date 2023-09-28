She’s been teaching for 20 years and she says she couldn’t be more excited for the recognition.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week is from Wildlight Elementary in Nassau County.

Alicia Leadbeter describes her time in the classroom as “crazy.”

“It’s been crazy,” she said.

“I was introduced to some students who were special education and so I had an inkling there and when I went to college, I worked in a group home and that was a for sure for me and that’s what got me really into working with ESE and special education students,” said Leadbeter.

Now, she’s thankful to be recognized.

“I’m excited because as ESE we are not really broadcasted or given awards and we are just kind of in the background, so I thought it was pretty special,” she said.