MACCLENNY, Fla. — Teacher of the Week comes from Baker County this week and her story of strength is incredible and inspiring!

Jana Sowell is a third grade teacher at Maccleny Elementary and she has shown up for her students, despite having her own personal battle to fight.

“She is really amazing,” said a student.

“I learned back on Tuesday February 22, 2022 that I was diagnosed with breast cancer, stage 2 and I got the phone call here at school,” said Mrs. Sowell.

Imagine going through some of the toughest days of your life but still showing up for others.

“She has taken it and has turned it into something that is an inspiration to children and our entire district,” said Sherrie Raulerson, Baker County Superintendent.

“If you’re going through something, it doesn’t have to be cancer, it can be addiction, it can be a loved one battling something, dig down deep into your bible and hit your knees with prayer,” said Sowell.

We are proud of you, Mrs. Sowell, and thankful for your strength to fight!