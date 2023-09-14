This week’s special educator comes from New Berlin Elementary School in Duval County and she’s been in the classroom for 16 years.

Davia Colbert is giving her reading lessons with a smile!

“You hear a lot of thank you’s throughout the year but for someone to actually send your name in and want to recognize you for being an awesome teacher, I really appreciate that,” said Colbert.

Take five minutes with Ms. Colbert and it’s obvious why she’s the Teacher of the Week. Ms. Colbert teaches reading.

“For the last little bit, it’s been reading third grade but this year, it’s been second grade reading,” said Colbert.

Not only are the students sharp, Ms. Colbert says her teammates on staff are too.

She says the entire school breeds excellence.

“New Berlin is nothing but excellent and when you’re here, you are the best so naturally I would want to be at the best school,” said Ms. Colbert.