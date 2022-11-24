Ms. Coalson is the founder of 'Outside Kids,' and outdoor kindergarten program.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week is teaching her students in an unconventional environment and she’s having fun doing it!

Lynn Coalson from ‘Outside Kids’ is helping to shape the minds of young children. She says outside learning is healthy.

Outside Kids is an outdoor pre-school. The children learn in various environments.

“Outside Kids is a forest kindergarten program and we do school outside 100% of the time every day,” said Coalson.

The students get to go hiking, pile logs and much more.

“The behavior problems are minimal because the children are breathing this fresh air and they have plenty of space they have so much sensory input from the wind, the feel of the breeze and the warmth of the sun,” said Coalson.

She was nominated Teacher of the Week because of her dedication.