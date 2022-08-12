For this week’s Teacher of the Week, we are highlighting DeWitt Cooper for his talent and contributions in musical theater at Douglas Anderson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week’s Teacher of the Week, we are going into a musical theater classroom at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

Mr. Dewitt Cooper is being recognized for adding to the rich history of arts at the school.

It doesn’t take long to spot Cooper on a dance floor.

He’s been teaching musical theater at Douglas Anderson for several years, but he was also once a student here.

“He is someone that you can always count on to not only be present but to avail his art to students who want to be exposed to musical theater, and he is a performer… he is a choreographer, he’s an actor, and he is truly special to Douglas Anderson,” said Tina Wilson, Principal.

Wilson says she understands why Cooper was chosen as this week’s Teacher of the Week, although it was a surprise to him.

“I was sitting in the classroom, and somebody walked in the room with a note, and I was like what’s going on and they said somebody needs you to call them, I called, and someone nominated me, I had no idea,” said Cooper.

While Cooper admits dance is life, he has boundaries in place as an instructor, and he encourages all teachers to create them.

“It’s okay to step back. every now and then we kind of need our own time to look at things and put it in a different perspective and remember, you matter just as much as the students,” said Cooper.