Miss Ballard makes learning fun and active for the first-graders at Wildlight Elementary.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Teacher of the Week is from Nassau County this week. She’s known for making learning fun for her first-graders at Wildlight Elementary. Miss Corinna Ballard says she is motivated by her support system.

“I got the notification while I was eating dinner with my family. I picked up my phone. I was a little shocked, but I’m really blessed to have had the community to reach out to First Coast News and nominate me,” said Ballard.

Ballard’s classroom has a busy, fun aesthetic. She says it keeps her students engaged.

“I incorporate dance moves and singing. A lot of crafts and fun activities, books, sing a longs and all those kinds of things as you can see from my classroom,” said Ballard.

“Thank you so much to my colleagues here at Wildlight for being so supportive and my friends and family who remind me every day that I’m an awesome teacher as well and this nomination helped me to move through this as well,” said Ballard.

“I could never say enough good things about my teachers here at Wildlight Elementary School because they really set Wildlight apart because they are awesome people and awesome educators,” said Amber Bovinette, Principal.