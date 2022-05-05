Teacher of the Week: Sarah Kitchen

Sarah Kitchen is a PRIDE teacher at S.P. Livingston Elementary School. She teaches 4 grade levels and has always wanted to be an educator.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sarah Kitchen is this week's Teacher of the Week!

Kitchen was nominated by peers for her dedication to the students at S.P. Livingston Elementary.

Kitchen says she has been teaching for a long time and her first set of students are graduating high school this year.

Kitchen is a PRIDE teacher with Duval County Schools and teacher four different grade levels.

She says her students are her motivation.

"It was literally the only job I ever wanted to have" said Kitchen. "My parents said when I was really little, like 3 or 4… I would go to preschool and when I’d come home they’d ask me what I was doing, and I would have my dolls all lined up on the floor and I would be teaching them a lesson."

Kitchen's students also celebrate her. One student said she was the best teacher in the world.

"She’s the nicest teacher ever," said Daniel.