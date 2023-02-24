Help us as we celebrate Mrs. Deanna Sands from Christ the King School in Arlington. She's been teaching for two decades and loves her students.

This week’s honoree for Teacher of the Week has been teaching for over two decades, and she says math is how she connects with her students.

“I had no idea my boss came in to me and said how do you feel like you look today, so I was very surprised,” said Sands, when she learned she was Teacher of the Week.

Sands received the honor on her planning day. Students were out of school.

“I feel honored to be nominated and I appreciate them taking the time and I’m just going to keep up with my kids and keep doing what I’m doing and trying to make the most difference I possibly can in my classroom,” said Mrs. Sands.

Sands has been in the classroom for 24 years and she says she likes teaching middle and high school students and enjoys her school, Christ the King.

“I love that I get to teach math to great kids and I love that I’m in a catholic school and that it is certified where we get to do all kinds of hands on stuff, so it’s great to just be able to do all of that stuff with my kids,” said Sands.

When asked what does she want students to take away from the classroom, she said, “I want my kids to know that education is always a discussion and it’s a back and forth and that they always feel comfortable asking questions.”