Teacher of the Week: Mrs. Marlena Conrad, Keystone Heights Elementary

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Marlena Conrad is this week’s Teacher of the Week. She is an elementary art teacher at Keystone Heights Elementary in Clay County.

Mrs. Conrad says she has a lot of students but she feels like she’s doing “purpose work.”

“I’m always willing to when someone asks for art here and there… I like being a part of their ideas and helping them,” said Mrs. Conrad.

The art teacher has entered her students into the Clay County Art Show this weekend.

She says she will keep the art work on display in Keystone Heights so the kids can view their pieces.