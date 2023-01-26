Pearson is a dual enrollment life skills teacher which means she’s making sure students have the tools needed for life after graduation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week comes from Ed White High School.

She’s a dual enrollment life skills teacher which means she’s making sure students have the tools needed for when they graduate high school.

Monet Pearson is Teacher of the Week.

“This is a great honor, and I’m very happy,” said Pearson.

Being Teacher of the Week is an accomplishment for Pearson, and she says her dedication to the students’ future comes natural.

“When I found out she was earning Teacher of the Week, I wasn’t really surprised because she’s already a really good educator and she’s already really dedicated and stuff, so I wasn’t really surprised by it,” said Joah Black, one of her students.

Black and other students say they know what they want to do when they graduate because of the lessons they learn in Ms. Pearson’s class.

“I felt very happy for her and I feel like she deserves it because she works hard for it, and she puts so much dedication into her job, and she loves it here,” said Olivia Hand.

Meanwhile, Ms. Pearson is thanking those who recognize what she brings to the classroom and hoping she can continue to inspire.

“I’d like to thank the students, parents and anyone who chose to nominate me as Teacher of the Week, I’m grateful for that,” said Ms. Pearson.