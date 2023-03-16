This week, our Teacher of the Week honoree is carrying out her duties in a school that was created to give youth hope!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week honoree is carrying out her duties in a school that was created to give youth hope.

TDH Christian Academy is a private school named after Tiphne Darshay Hollis, a victim of Jacksonville’s gun violence.

Erica Alexander-Johnson says her mission is to save the youth, one at a time.

“We talk about current events… we talk about real life discussions… we go on field trips,” said Alexander-Johnson.

These are just a few of the things they’re doing at TDH Academy in the Lackawanna neighborhood of Jacksonville.

“You meet them where they are and they motivate me and I feed off of their energy and I always leave them with something positive,” said Alexander-Johnson.

TDH Academy was founded by Shanda Whitaker-Ward after her 16-year-old daughter Tiphne Hollis was killed in a drive by back in 2010.

It’s the year, Ms. Erica and team got on board to pour into the youth.

“This organization was created to give youth a chance to help kids and let them know… hey you can be anything you want,” said Alexander-Johnson.

Because she’s working in purpose, Erica isn’t looking for praise, but she’s thankful for those who see her efforts.

“Whoever nominated me thank you… I’m so humbled and this is such a great opportunity, I just want to keep educating our youth,” said Alexander-Johnson.