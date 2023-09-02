This week, our honoree comes from John E. Ford Montessori School. Ms. Ambria Turner teaches science, which is a dream come true for her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s time for Teacher of the Week!

“I heard about the need for more teachers and it’s something I always thought about doing but I was a little afraid to give it a try and I kind of just took a leap of faith and applied,” said Turner.

The leap of faith would be all Turner needed to become one of her students favorite teachers.

“I think she’s really compassionate as a person and I think it really helps her connect with us as students,’ said Sabrien Bishop, student.

Turner makes learning about science easy and relatable for her 6th and 8th graders.

She says her passion was fueled by encouragement from her aunt.

“Speaking with my aunt about it, and she’s in New York, but she always loves to teach, and she’s always happy about it, so I was like let me just give it a shot.

Whether it’s standing before the classroom, or walking around to individual students, Turner is always a helping hand for those who need it.

“I really appreciate her and how she’s helped us come far from just being sixth graders,” said a student.