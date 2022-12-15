Teacher of the Week: Ms. Shayla Baylock

Ms. Shayla Baylock is not only a great educator, but many of the students at Raines High School say she’s a role model and friend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congrats to our Teacher of the Week who also celebrated a birthday Tuesday!

She’s from Raines High School and she teaches Honors English!

“Ms. Baylock is basically the life of the school and everybody loves Ms. Baylock and coming to the class,” said student, Bryson Lewis.

Everyone loves her and Tuesday was her birthday… so it was extra special.

“Happy birthday, Happy birthday,” said Tremyiah Edwards, student.

The students of Raines say they have such a connection with Ms. Baylock and they say it’s because of her relatability.

“Hearing Ms. Baylock was selected as teacher of the week, that was a great decision because she brings so much joy to the class and everyone at school knows Ms. Baylock, talks to Ms. Baylock, comes to her class and visits her because they know what a great teacher she is,” said Edwards.

Ms. Baylock says she is grateful for her role.

“When I found out I was nominated for Teacher of the Week, I was shocked and I was like why me, but I’m very much appreciative,” said Ms. Baylock.

She doesn’t take her gift of teaching and mentoring lightly.

“Vulnerability comes with being trusted and I just appreciate everybody just having a little bit of faith in me because I’m learning from them, they’re learning from me so I think that’s how it all works together,” said Ms. Baylock.