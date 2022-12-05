Mr. Darga is a 6th grade Science teacher at Twin Lakes Middle School. His students say he's the coolest teacher. His peers call him the quintessential educator.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mr. Thomas Darga is a 6th grade Science teacher at Twin Lakes Elementary. He says he was surprised to learn of his Teacher of the Week nomination.

"I still have kids that are even in college that still reach back to me and let me know how it's going and things like that," said Darga.

His principal, Mrs. Williams says he is the quintessential teacher. She says, "he is truly one of those teachers that all kids love because he truly invests in them."