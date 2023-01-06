It’s our last Teacher of the Week before Summer break and we’re celebrating another first year teacher. Congratulations Ms. Miranda Batz!

Batz has had a great year at Bartram Springs Elementary School!

“I feel really lucky because I got my dream grade and got Kindergarten and I ended up with a co-teacher,” said Ms. Batz.

“They’re so adorable and so cute so it’s pretty easy to be patient with them,” said Ms. Batz.

Batz is ending her first year in the classroom and she says she’s thankful for the support of Bartram Springs Elementary.

“My favorite part about being a teacher is how rewarding the job is and how many relationships I get to build from being a teacher because it’s so impactful and I care about having a purpose and having a purpose is what means the most to me and this is such a purpose filled job,” said Batz.