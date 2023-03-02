This week, we traveled to Nassau County to highlight a Wildlight Elementary School teacher. Lisa Barker is a familiar face to the kindergarteners.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — It’s Thursday, so you know we’re celebrating an amazing educator in our Teacher of the Week segment!

This week, we traveled to Nassau County to highlight a Wildlight Elementary School teacher.

Lisa Barker is the Teacher of the Week and a familiar face to the kindergarteners at Wildlight.

Her kindergarten students showed off their skill set in this game of phonics.

“Normally I ask them what the letters are but this morning we switched it up and I had them do what I usually do and made it a little bit of a game for a Friday because it keeps them engaged and on their toes and they really enjoy flipping roles and being the teacher,” said Barker.

Barker says she finds ways to be creative while teaching.

That’s likely why she was nominated as Teacher of the Week by her peers.

“Ms. Barker is a phenomenal kindergarten teacher and she has been with us at Wildlight for several years and she does a wonderful job making learning fun and engaging for her students and the students come to school just ready to learn and excited to be here,” said Ms. Sarah Ray, assistant principal.

Barker has been teaching for ten years, and she says she enjoys her Wildlight family.

“I was definitely very flattered (someone nominated me), teaching is a lot of work, and it takes a lot of energy, so I was very flattered when I heard that,” said Barker.