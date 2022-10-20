Whether in the classroom or out on the football field for show time, Mr. Kenneth Solomon is the band director at First Coast High School & he's all about excellence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree brings out the the best in his students.

No matter if it’s in the classroom or out on the football field, Mr. Kenneth Solomon is the band director at First Coast High School and his students say he gives tough love.

“He was actually my first black male teacher and he inspired me to want to be like him because of the level of discipline he instilled in us,” said Jachin Ash, student.

Whether you’re a dancer in the band, or you play an instrument, you will be disciplined in the First Coast High School band with Mr. Solomon leading.

He marches to the beat of his own drum with a different leadership style.

“He’s a very tough lover, he really helps the band academics comes first when you’re in the band… he not only cultivates us to become better musicians but also good scholars,” said Jachin Ash, student.

Although there are a number of band students, Mr. Solomon gets to know each of his members.

He says it was through his connections playing for the Marching 100 in college at FAMU, that he learned what he wanted to do for a living.

“I learned so much and experienced so much playing with different people from all over the world,” said Mr. Solomon.

It’s ultimately what led him to this moment of being recognized as a remarkable teacher and an irreplaceable mentor for many of the band members.

“Thank you Mr. Solomon for everything you’ve done for me personally and all the students you’ve ever had,” said Jachin Ash, student.