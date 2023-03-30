For 28 years, Beth McBride has loved being in the classroom, but it’s not your typical classroom math problems along the wall, there are a lot of cool decorations.

Congratulations to Mrs. Beth McBride who takes us inside of her “busy” classroom!

“Well this is year 28, and I love being a teacher,” said McBride.

For 28 years, Beth McBride has loved being in the classroom, but it’s not your typical classroom math problems along the wall, there are a lot of cool decorations.

“I’ve made this my place, and I’ve invited my kids in to my place and I have kind of forced them to enjoy my place like I do,” said McBride.

McBride has created a space for her students to enjoy the things she loves.

She says this has helped her connect with students over the years.

“I mean I honestly wake up every morning, and I’m glad to be here so this is my happy place and that’s what I’ve told the students and I told them I’m lucky enough to have an actual job that I actually love,” said Mrs. McBride.

As for her why, McBride says she does it for the students especially the ones who struggle to find their comfort in the classroom like she once did.

“I didn’t think I was very smart for a very long time and as I got to 11th grade and I had a couple really good teachers to give me a little extra attention and I figured that I was smart, and I enjoy helping kids figure out they’re smart,” said McBride.