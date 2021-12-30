Everything you need to know ahead of the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville

The bowl game will be held at 11 a.m. on Bill Gay Grounds at TIAA Bank Field and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is preparing for a showdown between Rutgers and Wake Forest during this year's Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

Rutgers University replaced Texas A&M in the upcoming game and will face off against Wake Forrest University on Friday, Dec. 31.

The bowl game will be held at 11 a.m. on Bill Gay Grounds at TIAA Bank Field and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Here's everything organizers want you to know if you plan to attend the game.

Parking at TIAA Bank Field

Parking passes in all lots of TIAA Bank Field are available for $35 per pass. Parking will be shipped if purchased before Dec. 22, 2020.

All orders placed after Dec. 20 must be picked up at Will Call on Dec. 31st or Jan. 1st at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl offices on the east side of TIAA Bank Field.

Parking will call WILL NOT be available on game day.

Game Day Lots will be available to be paid at gate for $35 each.

Stadium Lots will open at 9:00 AM on game day.

Parking Map:

Face Coverings

In accordance with state and local guidelines, masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests. Those that are most vulnerable to COVID-19 should exercise extra caution.

Clear Bag Policy

To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into TIAA Bank Field, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl will limit the size and type of bag that may be brought into the stadium. We strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bags but outline what is permissible. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

Nonclear bags/wallets must be no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.

Clear bags must be no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

Entry Procedures

Each stadium entrance gate at TIAA Bank Field is equipped with a walk-through magnetometer which all fans must pass through. This is not airport security but will be taken seriously. Please be prepared to place items in the bin as you pass through this security feature.

TIAA Bank Field will have new magnetometers with new technology enabling fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave their cell phone and keys in pockets. After security screening, they’ll then proceed to new self-scan ticket kiosks to have their mobile ticket scanned. The stadium entry queue system has been structured to support physical distancing.

Mobile Tickets

Have your ticket downloaded and ready before arriving at the entry gates. Guests are recommended to have their own mobile ticket.

Smoke Free

No smoking of any kind, including vaping, will not be permitted inside the gates of TIAA Bank Field. All tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) are prohibited. No guest re-entry will be permitted.

Enhanced Cleaning

All public spaces and surfaces will be cleared prior to fan arrival and throughout game day. Certified Disinfection Specialists in blue vests will be actively cleaning on game day. Hand-sanitizing stations are available throughout the stadium

Restricted Items

Items restricted from TIAA Bank Field include, but are not limited to the following:

All bags except for a 4.5″ x 6.5″ or smaller clutch, wallet or clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than six inches

Clothing with profane or obscene language/content

Coolers or containers, including cans, cups (except 2020 stadium souvenir cup series)

Bottles and beverages from outside the stadium (except 1 factory sealed plastic bottle of water 16.9 oz or less per ticket holder)

Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles

Inflatables, loungers and other floatation devices

Knives, guns and any type of weapons (including actual, toy or replica) or explosives

Laser pointers

Laptop computers

Noise makers, whistles, and air horns

Non-lethal weapons and chemical agents (i.e., pepper spray, mace and tasers)

Pets (except service animals)

Seat cushions

Signs or Banners larger than 2′ x 3′ (see BANNER POLICY for additional information)

Sticks or poles (including selfie sticks)

Strollers or Infant carriers

Tobacco Products (cigarettes, e cigarettes, chewing tobacco)

Umbrellas

Video equipment and tape recorders

Fan Health

Game officials say you should not come to the stadium if you:

Have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days

Have reason to believe you have COVID-19

Have reasonable to believe that you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days

Have been in close contact (i.e., within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days

Have taken any medication to reduce a fever within the last 2 days

Are currently experiencing, or have experienced in the last 14 days, COVID-19 symptoms, including a cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, unexplained headache, body aches or pains, diarrhea, or other symptoms of illness, or have otherwise felt unwell in the last 24 hours

Have traveled internationally in the last 14 days; or have had close contact with someone who has traveled internationally in the last 14 days.

Have COVID-19, are experiencing or have within the last 48 hours experienced symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, or know you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.