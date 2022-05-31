Man heard shouting for help from water missing in Tarpon Springs

When officers arrived, they found a bicycle and a cell phone, which was linked to 27-year-old Robert Fiscus.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are searching for a man who witnesses may have heard calling for help from the water near a Tarpon Springs bar.

Officers say they were called around 3:40 a.m. Monday to The Bridge Lounge after receiving reports that a man was in the water shouting for help. When they arrived, they didn't find anybody but did recover a bicycle and a cell phone.

That cellphone was linked to 27-year-old Robert Fiscus, according to the department.

Officers searched along the shore while members of the Tarpon Springs Fire Department searched the water by boat and the Pinellas County

Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit flew over the area.