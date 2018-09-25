Cargill Meat Solutions has recalled over 132,000 pounds of ground beef due to a possible E.coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, major retailers like Target and Sam's Club may have received this recalled meat.

The ground beef items were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018. All of the recalled items have a "use by/freeze by" date of July 11. You can check the USDA’s website for more information.

"This list may not include all retail locations that have received the recalled product or may include retail locations that did not actually receive the recalled product," says the USDA.

Cargill Meat Solutions

The USDA is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. If you have purchased these products, you are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The Cargill Meat Solutions’ ground beef products were identified following further investigation related to a previous ground beef recall alert conducted last month.

On Aug. 16, the USDA was notified of an investigation of E. coli illness and they determined that raw ground beef was the probable source. From July 5 to July 25, 17 people have become ill from E.coli and one person has died.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample.

