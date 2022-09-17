Prior to the shooting, the student had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police.

Detectives learned that Carson Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Police say when Senfield exited the Uber, he tried to enter the vehicle of another person parked nearby.

"The driver, who did not know the individual or why he was forcing his way into his vehicle, shot the man, striking him in the upper body," police wrote in the news release. "The driver said he feared for his life."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the Senfield suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene after first responders tried to render aid.

All parties remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, the agency noted.