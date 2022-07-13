Man arrested, 7 people hospitalized after taking drug laced with fentanyl and vet tranquilizer

Everyone involved had a hard time breathing, while some were found unresponsive on the ground, police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a man who they say dealt tainted drugs to several people, some of whom were found unresponsive on the ground Tuesday night.

Albert Wyche, 42, was arrested and charged with a count of delivery of a controlled substance, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to a call in the area of 34th Street North and Osborne Avenue, near Jackson's Market in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, where six people were found on the ground. All were having a hard time breathing, and several people were found unresponsive, police said.

Narcan, a medicine used to reverse the effects of an overdose, was provided. One person reportedly told police they all took a drug and had a bad reaction.

According to the department, the drugs were tested and found to contain fentanyl mixed with xylazine — a veterinary tranquilizer not approved for human use, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Officers were also sent about a half-mile away to the area of North 33rd Street and East 38th Avenue, where another person was experiencing similar symptoms. They, too, were taken to a hospital.

Everyone eventually came to and was able to breathe on their own while at the hospital, Tampa police said.